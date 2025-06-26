Pippins Rally Behind Pitchers to Slay the Knights

June 26, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

YAKIMA, Washington - The Yakima Valley Pippins evened up their series against the Corvallis Knights on Wednesday night, earning a 6-3 victory. Yakima Valley pitchers Ty Pangborn and Evan Ellis returned to their opening night form, combining to strike out 12 Knights, which ties a season high set earlier this homestand against Walla Walla.

Pangborn started the contest in electric fashion. With one out, Pangborn allowed the first hit of the contest, but on the next pitch induced a ground ball right back to the mound to turn a 1-6-3 double play. He then set the Knights down in order in the second inning before giving up his first two runs of the game in the third. Pangborn allowed only one more run, as a two-out walk came around to score on two hits by Corvallis in the sixth inning. He finished his night with seven strikeouts, tying his season high.

Ellis entered the game in the top of the seventh and, despite allowing two free passes, struck out two batters and made a stellar defensive play covering first base on a ground ball to Julian Angulo. He struck out one Knight in the eighth and capped his night with strikeouts to bookend the ninth inning. His five strikeouts is also a season high, picking up his second multi-inning save.

The Pippins got on the board in the early stages of a game at home again, pushing three across in the bottom of the second inning. Gage Reeser was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning. Neil Jansen and Finley Spicer picked up back-to-back singles before Charlie Schebler grounded a ball to Corvallis second baseman Antonio Castro, who threw it away, allowing a run to score. Jared Stevenson also joined in the offense, slowly grounding out to the left side to bring home Spicer to make the score 3-0.

Yakima Valley tacked on insurance runs in the fourth and eighth innings. Cole Hansen was involved in both innings, scoring a run in the fourth and following up Reeser's third triple in four days with an RBI single to put the Pippins up 6-3 going into the top of the ninth.

With the win, Yakima Valley improves to 7-13 this summer, snapping a short two-game losing streak. Corvallis drops to 12-10 and are 5-6 away from Goss Stadium.

With the win, Yakima Valley improves to 7-13 this summer, snapping a short two-game losing streak. Corvallis drops to 12-10 and are 5-6 away from Goss Stadium.

The rubber match between the Pipps and the Knights is Thursday at 6:35pm.







