Wenatchee Falls 15-2 To Bellingham

June 26, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







The Wenatchee Applesox suffered a 15-2 loss to the Bellingham Bells in the 2nd game of the 3 game series.

In the top of the 8th, Quincy Malbrough pinch hit and brought the Applesox's 2nd hit of the evening. A triple by Nate Gray Jr. scored Malbrough to bring the 'Sox first run across. Gray Jr.

was later batted in to close their scoring when Kyle Panganiban reached first on an error.

Luke Sterkel received the loss giving up 8 hits and 3 runs through 3 innings.

Wenatchee utilized 5 pitchers in the loss. In total they gave up 15 hits, 12 walks, and earned 9 of the 15 runs.

With their 12-8 record the Applesox are now 1.5 games back behind the Bells.

Wenatchee looks for redemption and the series win Thursday night against Bellingham.







West Coast League Stories from June 26, 2025

