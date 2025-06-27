Wenatchee Upsets Bellingham
June 27, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)
Wenatchee AppleSox News Release
The Wenatchee Applesox closed the 3 game series with a 3-2 win against the Bellingham Bells to take their first series win in 15 years at Bellingham.
Kyle Panganiban went 2-5 with a home run, double. Theo Kim also was a big contributor going 1-4 with an RBI single.
Alec Ammerman started the game throwing 3 innings with 6 hits, 2 runs, and 3 walks. Joe Thorton came in for relief and pitched 2, no hit, no run innings.
In the top of the 1st, Kyle Panganiban hit a solo shot to left field to open the evening's scoring.
They added another run in the top of the 5th by a sac fly from Jacob Croxford to score Kanoa Morisaki.
The 'Sox gained a 3-2 lead in top of the 6th from an RBI single from Theo Kim to score Kyle Panganiban and to end the night's scoring.
Easton Brooks earned the win throwing 4 innings only giving up 4 hits with 0 runs and 4 strikeouts.
The win tonight brings the Applesox to second place with a 13-8 record.
Wenatchee looks to stay hot on Friday as Victoria comes to town for a three game series.
