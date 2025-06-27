Wenatchee Fights Back Against Victoria With 10-6 Win

Carson Boesel turns in an electric performance in relief, while Jake Sanko homers for the first time in a 10-6 win over Victoria in the opening game of a three-game set Friday night.

Sanko went 1-3, while Ethan Thomas went 2-5 with a double and an RBI. Kaden Smith turned in a big two-run single in the bottom of the 6th to give the AppleSox (14-8) some cushion.

Wenatchee jumped out to a 5-0 lead after Sanko's leadoff home run in the 2nd inning, with a RBI single by Davis D'Errico (1-3, RBI) and a two-run single by Theo Kim.

Victoria took the lead away after scoring once in the 3rd, three runs in the 4th, and two in the 5th. The Sox re-took the lead with a pair of runs on a sacrifice fly by Cade Martinez (1-2, RBI, R) and the two-run Smith single (1-2, 2 RBI, R).

Boesel tossed 4.2 scoreless innings with eight strikeouts, while only allowing two hits and two walks. David Barnes threw two scoreless innings to open up the ballgame giving up just a hit with two walks, but he struck out three batters.

Wenatchee keeps pace with Bellingham who defeated Kamloops Friday evening. The 'Sox are a half-game behind the Bells for first place in the West Coast League North standings.

The AppleSox look for a series win over the HarborCats Saturday.







