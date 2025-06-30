Pippins Baseball: Celebrate America with Fireworks and Giveaway

June 30, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

It's July!

Let's Celebrate America!

We're starting fast in July at Yakima County Stadium with a three-game series against the West Coast League's newest team, the Marion Berries!

The series begins Tuesday with Lucky $2 Tuesday, presented by Washington's Lottery, with $2 off concessions coupons for the first 100 fans. AND, we've got $2 general admission tickets for sale at the box office ONLY (regularly $10!).

Baseball Bingo returns Wednesday, with bingo cards for the first 200 fans and the chance to win great prizes from St. Joe's Bingo, the Pippins, and area businesses!

The week culminates with Celebrate America Night, presented by Banner Bank, on Thursday night. The first 1,000 fans receive a free Pippins Southern Rocker hat, and fireworks cap the evening. Game time is 7:05, and the gates open at 6.

Get your tickets at the box office, or any time at PippinsTickets.com -- the only official online source for Pippins tickets.

Remember: Parking for all Pippins games this summer is FREE!

See you at The Orchard this week!







