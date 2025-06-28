Elks' Late Offense Too Much; Pippins Fall 11-2

June 28, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

BEND, Oregon - A fast-paced game hit a brick wall on Friday night as the Bend Elks used back-to-back five-run innings to earn an 11-2 victory over the Yakima Valley Pippins. The Pippins offense was held quiet until the eighth inning by multiple Elks flamethrowers.

The Elks woke up offensively against Koshi Arai in the sixth inning. Bend scored five runs on six hits, sending 10 batters to the plate. Another 10 batters stepped up to hit in the seventh inning. Facing Jabari Simon, Elks right fielder Zach Carlson hit a leadoff triple. Dawson Santana followed with a walk and a stolen base to set up Ryder Manale to drive home both runners on a single. Two more runs scored before Carlson flew out to Neil Jansen to end the inning.

Yakima Valley's only offense came in the eighth inning against Bend pitcher Elijah Knowlton. Jared Stevenson led off the inning with a walk, and Gage Reeser picked up a one-out single, the second hit for the Pippins on the night. Langan Naylor followed up with a walk, setting up Julian Angulo to ground into a fielder's choice with the bases loaded, scoring Stevenson. With two outs and runners on the corners, Finley Spicer poked a single into right field, bringing home Reeser, making the score 11-2.

Bend starting pitcher Reagan Rivera tossed four scoreless innings, allowing only one hit to the Pippins offense and striking out seven batters. He was relieved by Zach Kmatz, a member of the Oregon State postseason roster. Kmatz tossed three scoreless innings, facing eleven hitters, striking out five.

With the loss, the Pippins fall to 7-15 on the season, while Bend improves to 11-12. Game two of the three-game series is Saturday at 6:35pm at Vince Genna Stadium. The Pipps will try to even the series as the month of June comes to a close.

