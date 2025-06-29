Sox Rally Late to Steal Win from Cats

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Victoria HarbourCats held a three-run lead late, but the Wenatchee AppleSox battled back to walk it off in the ninth, winning game two of the series 5-4.

The HarbourCats got going early, taking a 1-0 lead in no time through a JC Allen (UC San Diego) RBI single that scored Hudson Shupe (Gonzaga) in the first inning.

The AppleSox answered back immediately when Jake Sanko drove in a run with a single of his own. The scoring stopped until the top of the fourth when Isaiah Afework (Tacoma CC) hit a triple to the wall and was then brought home on a sacrifice fly by Connor Ross (Cal Baptist) to restore their one-run advantage.

Thomas Bridges (Northwestern U) has been Victoria's ace this year and started the game Saturday night. After a relatively shaky opening to the game by his high standards, he settled down and completed four innings, giving up one run on six hits, while striking out five. He walked no one, and has still only walked one batter in 20 innings of work this season.

The Cats extended their lead in the seventh when Shupe singled to centre, scoring Tanner Beltowski (Westmont College). The shortstop came home two batters later when Logan Shepherd (Mercer U) hit an RBI double, making it 4-1 Victoria.

Carson Burks (Hill College) was first out of the bullpen for Todd Haney's team and was dominant the first time through the order. The lefty from Buna, Texas, retired the first 10 batters he faced before Jehee Lee hit a home run in the bottom of the eighth to make it 4-2. Later in the inning, a bases-loaded walk and a sacrifice fly did the job for the hosts, tying up the game at four heading into the ninth.

Marcus Janovsky (UBC), who came in to pitch in the eighth, was out for the ninth inning and gave up a single and hit a batter, which allowed the AppleSox to walk it off through a Kyle Panganiban sacrifice fly, giving Wenatchee a 5-4 win.

