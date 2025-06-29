That's a Walk-off Winner! Kyle Ponganiban and the Applesox Walk-off the Harborcats to Take Game Two, 5-4

June 29, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee (15-8) went 14-up and 14-down from the 3rd through the 7th inning in a 4-1 game but fought back in the 8th inning with a JeeHee Lee (2-4, HR, RBI) home run to bring the 'Sox back to life.

Ponganiban (1-4, RBI) singled right after, while Ethan Thomas (1-4) singled to follow. Jake Sanko (2-3, 2B, RBI) walked, while Noah Fields (0-3, RBI) walked home a run. Camden Bates (0-3, RBI) brought home the tying run.

In the bottom of the 9th, Jacob Croxford (1-3) led off the frame with a single. Lee got hit by a pitch, and both runners stole their respective bases to put runners on at 2nd and 3rd. That's when Ponganiban popped up to shallow center, where the shortstop made the catch and delivered a late throw to score Croxford and give the 'Sox the win.

Trevor Young earned the victory tossing two scoreless innings in relief.

Wenatchee still has four games left in the first half, while Bellingham only has one. With a Bellingham win Sunday, Wenatchee must win three of their final four games. With a Bellingham loss Sunday, the 'Sox only need to win two of their next four games.

The 'Sox look for a series sweep Sunday with Bark in the Park.







