Berries Bruise Pippins in First Visit to the Orchard

July 2, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Yakima Valley Pippins News Release







YAKIMA, Washington - A steady stream of offense in the middle innings of Tuesday's game helped the Marion Berries defeat the Yakima Valley Pippins 6-2. The Berries scored one run in four consecutive innings before putting the game away in the ninth inning.

Yakima Valley relief pitcher Jonathan Stoeckle started his third inning of work walking the first two batters Cade Goldstein and Bryce Hubbard. Michael Getzinger followed him on the mound and immediately allowed a single to Paul Vazquez to bring in Goldstein. After walking Jake Dodge, Getzinger induced a ground ball from Breckin Hadley to Pipps first baseman Julian Angulo, who elected to try to turn the double play, throwing the ball to second base. Gage Reeser was unable to get a throw back to first base in time, and Hubbard scored the sixth run for the Berries.

The Berries got one run in the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh innings, jumpstarted in the fourth inning by Jake Dodge. Dodge took a fastball from Ty Pangborn over the right field wall for a leadoff solo home run, tying the game 1-1.

The Pippins scored another first inning run to get the scoring started. Reeser reached on an error by Berries third baseman Paul Vazquez. After advancing to second on a groundout by Dillon Anderson and a fly out by Finley Spicer, Reeser scored an error by pitcher Johnny Ingalls.

Down 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth, the Pippins rallied to tie the game. Anderson poked a one-out single to left field and advanced to third on a Spicer single. Julian Angulo came up next and drove a ball to deep right field to score Anderson on a sacrifice fly.

Ingalls earned the win, his first win this season. Koshi Arai, who entered the game in the fifth inning for the Pippins, suffers his first loss of the season after giving up two runs over 1.1 innings pitched.

The Pippins drop to 7-18 on the season, while the Berries improve to 13-15. The Pippins' losing streak now spans the last five games.

Game two of the series is set for 6:35 pm on Wednesday. It is Winning Wednesday, presented by St. Joe's Bingo, and the first 250 fans in the gate will get a baseball bingo card. The series concludes on Thursday with Celebrate America Night. A fireworks show will follow the 7:05 first pitch, and bucket hats will be given away to the first 1,000 fans. Tickets can be purchased at www.pippinsbaseball.com/tickets.







