Cats Clinch Island Cup with Convincing Win over Owls

July 2, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







NANAIMO, B.C. - The Victoria HarbourCats celebrated Canada Day by clinching the Island Cup, beating the Nanaimo NightOwls 8-2 at Serauxmen Stadium.

It was the hosts who took the lead early when Talen Zenk hit a solo home run in the bottom of the first, giving the packed home crowd something to cheer about.

The Owls doubled their lead in the bottom of the second when Tyler Arnold came into score on a Raoul Fabian Jr. RBI single, making it 2-0.

From that point on, it was all Victoria. JC Allen (UC San Diego) and Dillon Lopez (St Mary's) hit RBI singles in the third and fourth innings, respectively, to tie the game up at two.

Connor Ross (Cal Baptist) drove in what proved to be the winning run in the top of the fifth with a sacrifice fly.

Tyler Patrick (Fresno State) started the game for the HarbourCats and pitched 2-1/3 innings, giving up two runs on four hits. Ben Hewitt (Ottawa) was first out of the bullpen and produced one of his best performances in a Victoria uniform. The big right-hander went 3-2/3 innings, giving up no runs on three hits and striking out a pair. He also recorded the win on the evening.

A second Allen RBI single as well as sacrifice flies from Cayden Munster (Fresno State) and Hudson Shupe (Gonzaga) in the sixth inning gave the Cats a 6-2 lead.

Lopez and Shupe both hit RBI singles in the seventh inning to make it 8-2 and put the game beyond doubt.

Garrett Villa (Angelo State) pitched two shutout innings of relief while Tristin Thomas (West Texas A&M) closed it out in the ninth to clinch the victory.

This win means the HarbourCats win the 2025 Island Cup with two games to spare, as they have won five games this season against their island rivals.

The two teams continue the series in Victoria on Wednesday and Thursday at 6:35 PM. Buy tickets for those two games at harbourcats.com/tickets.

Season Tickets, 10 and 32-Game Flex Passes and Single Game Tickets are now on sale for all 33 home games and four "Showcase" events through the HarbourCats' new and one-and-only ticketing partner SHOWPASS at harbourcats.com/tickets.

Tickets and merchandise can also be purchased in person at the HarbourCats office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street or by calling 778-265-0327.







West Coast League Stories from July 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.