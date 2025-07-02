Wenatchee Gets Walked Off By Kamloops

The AppleSox got walked off in a 1-0 loss to the NorthPaws in the 2nd game of a 3-game series on Tuesday night.

The AppleSox struggled to get the bats going, finally picking up their 1st base hit in the top of the 5th by Jacob Croxford (1-3).

In the top of the 8th, Wenatchee had bases loaded with Camden Bates (1-4), Kanoa Morisaki (0-4), and Cade Martinez (1-3) all aboard. However, 2 quick outs by JeeHee Lee and Kyle Panganiban ended the AppleSox's inning and their chance to score.

Despite their struggles at the plate, the 'Sox's starter Alec Ammerman pitched excellently, tossing 7 innings. Ammerman retired 9 in a row and pitched a no-hitter until the 4th. He finished the day with 3 hits, no runs, and 2 strikeouts.

Gunner Penzkover came in to close the 9th, walking his 2nd batter faced, Conner Clark. Clark later advanced to 2nd by a wild pitch and was scored by Brendan Burke to walk it off.

With Tuesday's loss, the Applesox eliminated their chance to clinch the First Half and the playoff bid.

The 'Sox looked to finish the series off with a win Wednesday night before they head back home.







