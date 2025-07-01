'Sox Get Cold after Series Sweep

July 1, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







The Wenatchee AppleSox take a 5-4 loss to the Kamloops NorthPaws in the opening game of a 3-game series.

Mitch Haythorn pitched lights out, only giving up 1 run, retiring 10 in a row with a no-hitter going into the bottom of the 5th inning.

The 'Sox struggled at the plate, only having 7 hits. Kyle Panganiban was a standout, although going 1-5, he brought the majority of Wenatchee's run across with a 3-run homer.

In the top of the 3rd, Kanoa Morisaki (0-2) led off the frame with a walk and was later advanced to second by a single from Jacob Croxford (1-5). Kyle Panganiban brought them home with a 3-run shot to give the AppleSox a 3-0 lead.

The NorthPaws then took the lead in the bottom of the 7th by a 3 RBI triple from Tanner Hornback.

Wenatchee didn't score again until the top of the 8th, when Ethan Thomas (1-5) scored from a double by Cade Martinez (2-3) to make the score 5-4. But the 'Sox went 3-up 3-down in the ninth to give the NorthPaws the win.

Mason Swan earned the loss pitching 1 inning with 4 hits, 4 runs, and 3 walks.

The AppleSox can still clinch first place in the North Division and the playoffs with a win Tuesday, and Wednesday night.

Wenatchee looks for the win Tuesday night in hopes for playoff chances.







West Coast League Stories from July 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.