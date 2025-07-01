Dudes Hold on for Narrow Win on Fireworks Night

July 1, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







VICTORIA, B.C. - The Victoria HarbourCats welcomed the Redmond Dudes to town for non-league action on the second Fireworks night of the season, and it was the Dudes who came out on top, winning 6-4.

The Dudes jumped out to a quick lead, scoring two in the first inning, making it 2-0.

Colton O'Brien cut the Dudes' lead in half in the bottom of the second with a two-out single up the middle. Garrett Brooks (St. Mary's U) tied it up at two later in the inning with an RBI single of his own. The Cats took their first lead of the night on a wild pitch, making it 3-2 HarbourCats.

Brett Patterson started for the HarbourCats and pitched five innings, giving up three runs on six hits while striking out three.

The Dudes made it 3-3 in the top of the fifth through a sacrifice fly. The Cats loaded the bases in the bottom half of the fifth, and an error by the shortstop allowed a run to come home, giving Victoria a 4-3 lead.

Zach Swanson came in to pitch the sixth inning, and he almost got out of the inning unscathed, but gave up a two-out two-run double to Alex Lavassar to give Redmond a 5-4 lead. The right-hander's night was done after two innings of work, after pitching a scoreless seventh.

The Dudes' pitching kept the Cats at bay through the next few innings as they entered the eighth inning holding on to their slim one-run advantage.

Peter Cunningham came in to pitch the eighth for Victoria but gave up three singles immediately, which gave the visitors an important insurance run, making it 6-4.

Nate Major pitched a three-up-three-down ninth inning for the Cats. The home team was unable to capitalize on a lead-off walk in the bottom of the ninth as the Dudes closed it out for a 6-4 win.

The HarbourCats are back in WCL action Tuesday at 6:35 PM in Nanaimo for the first game of the second half of the season. It's all to play for as the winner of the North Division second half will qualify for the WCL Playoffs. The two teams continue the series in Victoria on Wednesday and Thursday at 6:35 PM. Buy tickets for those two games at harbourcats.com/tickets.

Season Tickets, 10 and 32-Game Flex Passes and Single Game Tickets are now on sale for all 33 home games and four "Showcase" events through the HarbourCats' new and one-and-only ticketing partner SHOWPASS at harbourcats.com/tickets.

Tickets and merchandise can also be purchased in person at the HarbourCats office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street or by calling 778-265-0327.







