Wenatchee Opens Series With 11-1 Win

July 19, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







The AppleSox open the three-game series with a 11-1 win over the Nanaimo NightOwls.

JeHee Lee went 3-4 on the night with three singles, an RBI, and scored twice. Izzy Madariaga also scored twice going 2-4 with an RBI.

Wenatchee got ahead early in the 2nd after Phillip Cheong reached on a fielder's choice to score JeHee Lee, giving the 'Sox a 1-0 lead.

The 'Sox added five more runs in the 4th after Jack McWilliams scored from a single by Adam Haight. A sac fly from Evan Cloyd brought home Pedro Quero, and a pair of singles by Izzy Madariaga and Dylan Knowles brought the AppleSox a 6-0 cushion.

Nanaimo answered back with a run of their own in the 5th after Talan Zenk came home from a single by Spencer Sullivan.

Wenatchee scored three more in the 7th after a triple from Adam Haight and a single by Cade Martinez, putting the 'Sox up 9-1. The AppleSox closed the games scoring with two runs in the 8th after singles from JeHee Lee and Pedro Quero.

Easton Brooks earned the win after throwing five innings with eight hits, one run, and seven strikeouts. Mason Swan and Andrew Monson tossed a combined three scoreless innings with three strikeouts. Joe Schuleyman closed the game, getting a punchout, and giving up no runs and no hits.

The 'Sox look for a second straight series win against Nanaimo on Saturday night.







West Coast League Stories from July 19, 2025

Wenatchee Opens Series With 11-1 Win - Wenatchee AppleSox

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.