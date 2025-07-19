AppleSox Win Fourth Straight

July 19, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







The AppleSox clinch their second consecutive series win against Nanaimo with an 8-6 victory Saturday night.

Adam Haight went 3-5 with three RBI and a double, he also earned the save on the mound tossing two innings giving up an unearned run on a hit with four strikeouts. Cade MArtinez went 3-5 with a double and an RBI, while Gunnar Penzkover also went 3-5.

Christian Gonzalez earned the victory tossing 2.1 scoreless with a strikeout while giving up five walks. Evan Canfield received the no decision after tossing two scoreless and picked up four strikeouts. Canfield needs just four strikeouts to pass Hunter Boyd for second most strikeouts in his career in AppleSox history.

Wenatchee took the lead early 2-0 through two innings. Nanaimo fought back with a four-spot in the, but Wenatchee picked up an RBI single by Haight as part of a three-run fourth inning. Two more scored in the fifth to lead 7-4.

Wenatchee added an insurance run in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI single by Martinez to lead 8-5. Nanaimo scored once in the ninth to make it an 8-6 game.

Wenatchee now leads Kamloops by two games in the overall standings, giving them sole possession of the second wild card spot with 16 games left. They trail Edmonton by a game-and-a-half for the first wild card spot, and the 'Sox are four-and-a-half back of Victoria in the second half north standings.

Wenatchee looks for a sweep Sunday evening.







West Coast League Stories from July 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.