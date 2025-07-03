Middle Innings Propel Marion to Midweek Victory

July 3, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Yakima Valley Pippins News Release







YAKIMA, Washington - The Marion Berries doubled their scoring output in the middle three innings, scoring six runs en route to a 13-2 win over the Yakima Valley Pippins on Wednesday. The Berries were able to use two four-run innings to put the game out of reach.

Marion began the fifth inning leading 3-1. Pippins' starter Ethan Salscheider got the first out on the ground but allowed back-to-back singles and a walk to load the bases before exiting the game. Oliver Wilday followed Salscheider, sacrificing a run to pick up the second out of the inning on a sacrifice fly by Nick Holm. Wilday then allowed back-to-back hits of his own, bringing home two more runs. Still with two outs, Wilday got a ground ball to third, but Ethan Hogan committed an error to bring home the fourth run of the inning, making the score 7-1.

The first two runs for the Berries crossed the plate in the second inning. Ben Allen scored on an RBI single by Anthony Cepeta, one of his five hits of the night. An errant throw by Finley Spicer in left field allowed Cepeta to reach third base and then score on a sacrifice fly by Jake Allen.

The Pippins early offense was working yet again, scoring in the first inning for the 11th time at Yakima County Stadium this season. With two outs, Spicer looped a single into the outfield, setting up Julian Angulo, who spanked a pitch to right field, hitting off the top of the wall. Angulo missed a home run by only a few feet of elevation, but motored into second base with an RBI double, scoring Spicer from first base.

Yakima Valley scored again in the sixth inning, but the Berries held a commanding lead most of the night, scoring one run in the fourth, sixth, and seventh innings and four runs in the ninth inning. The Pippins brought in Langan Naylor to pitch for the second time this season, picking up the final out of the ballgame after Brendan Berk pitched 1.2 innings in his Pippins debut.

Berries reliever Jack Meek picks up the win, his first on the season, improving to 1-0. Salscheider takes the loss, dropping to 0-2.

Yakima Valley's losing streak now sits at six games, matching the longest losing streak this season. The Pippins are 7-19 with one game left in the first half of the regular season. Marion improves to 14-15 overall and is 2-0 in the second half of the season.

The three-game homestand finishes up Thursday with Celebrate America Night at Yakima County Stadium. First pitch is at 7:05 pm, with postgame fireworks to follow the series finale between the Berries and the Pippins. Gates will open at 6:00pm, and the first 1,000 fans through will receive a souvenir hat. Tickets can be purchased at www.pippinsbaseball.com/tickets, the only official ticketing link for the Yakima Valley Pippins.







West Coast League Stories from July 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.