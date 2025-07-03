AppleSox Get Swept
July 3, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)
Wenatchee AppleSox News Release
The Kamloops NorthPaws received a 6-3 win to earn a series sweep to close off the 3-game series.
Jake Sanko (2-5) was a standout, bringing 2 of the AppleSox's 3 runs across. Cade Martinez also played well despite the loss going 1-3 but reaching 3 out of 5 times with 2 walks and a single.
In the top of the 2nd, the 'Sox opened their scoring with a single by Kanoa Morisaki to bring home Jacob Croxford and to get his first RBI of the summer. Morisaki was later batted in by Jake Sanko to earn a 2-0 lead.
The 'Sox added on to their lead by another RBI single in the top of 4th from Jake Sanko to score Camden Bates giving the AppleSox a 3-2 lead.
Wenatchee's bats struggled after their early lead, not earning a single run the rest of the game.
In the bottom of the 8th, Carson Boesel came in to close the game, walking his 1st batter then giving up 2 straight singles to load the bases. Kalen Applefield then proceeded to hit a grand slam to secure a 6-3 win.
Easton Brooks started the night throwing 4 innings with 5 hits, 2 runs, and 4 strikeouts. In relief, Joe Thornton pitched lights out, only giving up 1 hit with 3 strikeouts in 2 innings. Carson Boesel earned the loss, tossing 1 inning with 4 hits and 3 earned runs.
With Wednesday's loss, the Applesox are on a 3 game losing streak heading into the Second Half.
Wenatchee looks to break the losing streak on Thursday night for Firework Night.
West Coast League Stories from July 3, 2025
- AppleSox Get Swept - Wenatchee AppleSox
- Allen Leads Offensive Outburst as Cats Beat Owls - Victoria HabourCats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.