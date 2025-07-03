Allen Leads Offensive Outburst as Cats Beat Owls

July 3, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







VICTORIA, B.C. - The Victoria HarbourCats picked up where they left off on Canada Day, putting up season highs in runs and hits Wednesday night, beating the Nanaimo NightOwls 15-9.

It was the visitors who got off to the perfect start in the top of the first inning when Talan Zenk took a Hudson Lance (Coastal Carolina) hanging breaking ball over the left field wall for a three-run home run. It was the second baseman's second long ball in as many days and his fourth of the season.

In the next inning, it was Tyler Arnold who took another hanging slider from Lance over the fence for a solo shot, making it 4-0 Nanaimo.

The Cats answered back immediately in the bottom half when Jack Johnson (Baylor) drove home Victoria's first run of the game with an RBI single. Tanner Beltowski (Westmont College) followed that up with a two-run single, making it 4-3. JC Allen (UC San Diego) tied it up at four with a two-out single, and Logan Shepherd (Mercer U) gave the HarbourCats the lead with an RBI single of his own.

Nathan Davis levelled things up at five in the top half of the third with a two-out RBI single. Victoria restored their lead, putting four more runs on the board in the bottom of the third, highlighted by a Jacob Doyle (Nevada) RBI double.

The scoring kept coming when Zenk drove in two more runs with a double to make it 9-7 HarbourCats after four innings.

Lance lasted three innings, giving up five runs on seven hits, walking none and striking out three. He was replaced by Jacob Thompson (Minot State), who walked three and surrendered two runs on three hits. Oliver Mabee (Nebraska Omaha) took over from there and pitched a season-high 3-1/3 innings, giving up two runs on three hits, and striking out three.

Allen hit a two-run home run for his third long ball of the season in the fifth inning to extend the Cats' lead to 11-7. Hudson Shupe (Gonzaga) and Allen hit back-to-back RBI doubles in the sixth inning to make it 13-7. The NightOwls scored a pair in the top of the seventh before a Beltowski RBI double in the bottom half gave the Cats a 14-9 lead late on.

Allen capped off his player-of-the-game performance by crushing a solo home run in the eighth inning, bringing the score to 15-9. The first baseman went four for four with two home runs, a double, and five RBIs.

Every HarbourCat starter had at least one hit, with Beltowski and Dillon Lopez (St Mary's) recording three hits each. As a team, Victoria recorded 18 hits and drew 10 walks.

Jake Finkelstein (Georgia Gwinnett) and Ethan McNish-Heider (Niagara) both pitched a scoreless inning to close out the game.

The HarbourCats go for the sweep tomorrow at 6:35 PM. Buy tickets at harbourcats.com/tickets.

Season Tickets, 10 and 32-Game Flex Passes and Single Game Tickets are now on sale for all 33 home games and four "Showcase" events through the HarbourCats' new and one-and-only ticketing partner SHOWPASS at harbourcats.com/tickets.

Tickets and merchandise can also be purchased in person at the HarbourCats office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street or by calling 778-265-0327.







West Coast League Stories from July 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.