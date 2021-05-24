Southwest University Park to Increase Capacity to 100%

EL PASO - Southwest University Park, home of the El Paso Chihuahuas and El Paso Locomotive FC, announced today that seating capacity for all events will increase to 100% beginning May 27 when the Chihuahuas play Oklahoma City (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate).

"The El Paso region has made significant progress in the fight against COVID-19 and fans of both teams continue to be very cooperative and respectful of the health and safety protocols put in place at Southwest University Park," MountainStar Sports Group President Alan Ledford said. "We are pleased to join many teams and venues across the state and country which are safely returning to full capacity and to welcome back the amazing fans of both the Chihuahuas and Locomotive."

As previously announced, facial coverings will no longer be required at all events for ticketed guests who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Facial coverings are still recommended for guests who are not vaccinated.

Southwest University Park will continue to implement health and safety protocols for all games and matches including hand sanitizer stations and thorough cleaning and sanitization of the facility before, during, and after events.

The announcement comes days after the ticket on sale for Nitro Circus, the biggest action sports competition of the year, makes its first ever appearance in El Paso at Southwest University Park on October 23 and the return of the very popular Way Out West (WOW) Country Festival on October 2. Tickets for Nitro Circus are on sale at southwestuniversitypark.com. WOW Fest tickets go on sale June 8.

The Chihuahuas face Oklahoma City in a six-game series beginning May 27. Single game tickets are on sale now at epchihuahuas.com. Tickets for the remainder of the 2021 season go on sale Wednesday, May 26 at 10 a.m.

El Paso Locomotive FC returns to action Wednesday, June 9 versus Indy Eleven at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at eplocomotivefc.com.

