Tacoma Rainiers Outfielder Taylor Trammell Named Triple-A West Player of the Week for May 17-23

Tacoma Rainiers outfielder Taylor Trammell takes a big swing

(Tacoma Rainiers, Credit: Jeff Halstead) Tacoma Rainiers outfielder Taylor Trammell takes a big swing(Tacoma Rainiers, Credit: Jeff Halstead)

TACOMA, WA - Minor League Baseball today named outfielder Taylor Trammell the Triple-A West Player of the Week for May 17-23 after the prospect hit .440 (11-for-25) and ranked top-5 among league leaders in eight offensive categories over the six-game stretch for the Tacoma Rainiers. The honor is Trammell's first Player of the Week selection at any professional level.

Trammell hit safely in all six games for Tacoma, compiling 11 hits for a share of the league lead. The outfielder also led the circuit in extra-base hits (7) and tied with Rainiers catcher Cal Raleigh and one other player for the most doubles (5). The Powder Springs, GA native also finished top-5 in RBI (7), slugging (.880), OPS (1.287) and total bases (22).

After being optioned by Seattle on May 12, Trammell joined Tacoma for the start of their series at Salt Lake the next day. The 23-year-old logged five straight multi-hit games and amassed 14 RBI in those contests. Trammell enters Monday riding a Rainiers season-long 10-game hitting streak.

Trammell reached the threshold for qualified at-bats on May 21 and currently leads all Triple-A hitters this season in batting average (.512), slugging (.977) and OPS (1.487) while ranking top-10 in OBP (.511), RBI (16) and total bases (42).

The Mariners No. 6 prospect and the No. 84 overall prospect (MLB Pipeline) was joined by Sacramento River Cats (San Francisco) pitcher Shun Yamaguchi who earned weekly honors as the Triple-A West Pitcher of the Week. Trammell is the second Rainiers player to earn a weekly nod in 2021, following starting pitcher Héctor Santiago who was named Pitcher of the Week for May 4-9.

Tacoma and the Round Rock Express, Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, will continue their six-game series on Monday night at Cheney Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. PT. Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2021 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with an MiLB.TV subscription. (Use code: RAINIERS to save $10 on an annual subscription.)

