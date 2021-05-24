Las Vegas Aviators Announce That Las Vegas Ballpark Will Operate at 100% Capacity Beginning on Thursday, June 10

(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of Triple-A West (formerly the Pacific Coast League, PCL), Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, announced today that Las Vegas Ballpark® will operate at 100% capacity beginning with the third homestand of the 2021 season on Thursday, June 10 against intrastate rival, the Reno Aces.

Individual Game Tickets: Aviators individual game tickets for the remainder of the 2021 season (June 10 - September 14) will go on sale on Tuesday, June 1 at noon pacific through Ticketmaster (www.ticketmaster.com).

Mask Policy: Due to CDC and state/local guidelines, masks will no longer be required for fully vaccinated fans at the ballpark.

