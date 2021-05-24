Chihuahuas Schedule in Sugar Land Updated
May 24, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Skeeters have postponed the first game of a scheduled doubleheader Monday against the El Paso Chihuahuas. The teams will play one nine-inning game, beginning at 7:05 p.m.
Right-hander Jake Odorizzi is still slated to make the second start of his Major League rehab assignment. Odorizzi will be available in-person following his outing. Instructions on where to meet for the availability will be given once at Constellation Field. For any questions, please contact Ryan Posner at rposner@sugarlandskeeters.com.
The Skeeters and El Paso were scheduled for a doubleheader Monday due to the postponement of Saturday's game because of inclement weather. The Saturday postponed game will be made up later this season at a date to be determined.
