Express OF Jason Martin Named Rangers Player of the Week

TACOMA, Washington - Round Rock Express OF Jason Martin has been named the Texas Rangers Minor League Player of the Week, the club announced on Monday afternoon. The honor marks the first time this season that an Express player has taken home a weekly award.

Martin appeared in six of Round Rock's seven contests from May 17-23, posting a red-hot .333 batting average (6-18) that included a double, four home runs, eight RBI and six runs scored. He also tallied five walks and two stolen bases in that span. The slugger blasted home runs in three straight games from May 17-20, marking the first time in his nine-year professional that he has accomplished that feat.

The Corona, California native enters tonight's game against the Tacoma Rainiers riding a season-high five-game hitting streak, including a 2-4 performance that featured a home run and two RBI in Sunday afternoon's defeat. Martin's only hitless game of the week came back on May 17, however he drew a walk, stole a base, reached on an error and scored two critical runs as the Express topped the Sugar Land Skeeters 6-4.

Martin's defense also shined during the week as he posted a dozen total putouts and his first outfield assist of the season, mowing down Tacoma DH Sam Travis at the plate from right field in Friday night's contest.

On the year, Martin is hitting .311 (14-45) with three doubles, six home runs and 15 RBI in 13 games. He currently ranks among Triple-A West League leaders in home runs (2nd, 6), RBI (T-4th, 15), runs scored (T-6th, 14), total bases (T-8th, 35), SLG (3rd, .778) and OPS (3rd, 1.214). In 694 career minor league games, Martin owns a .269 average (693-2577) with 137 doubles, 43 triples, 77 home runs and 358 RBI.

Martin and the Express continue their current six-game road series against the Rainiers on Monday night in Tacoma. Round Rock RHP Jason Bahr (0-1, 15.75) is scheduled to get the start up against Tacoma RHP Logan Verrett. First pitch at Cheney Stadium is set for 8:05 p.m. CT.

