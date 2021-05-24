Bees Shutout Aviators

Salt Lake starting pitcher Packy Naughton came within four outs of a no-hitter, as the Bees shutout the Las Vegas Aviators 5-0 on Sunday afternoon. Naughton (1-0) walked the first batter he faced and then retired the next eighteen batters he faced before Pete Kozma reached on an error to lead off the seventh. Naughton got out of the inning by sitting down the next three batters. He struck out the first two batters in the eighth before Cody Thomas looped a double to right field to spoil the no-hit bid. James Hoyt and Jake Reed combined to retire the final four batters to preserve the pitching staff's first shutout of the season. Naughton would end the day with eight strikeouts and just one walk.

Jo Adell, who made a spectacular catch in left center in the fourth inning, was the offensive star of the game. After the Bees took a 1-0 lead in the fourth on an RBI single by Kean Wong, Adell lengthened the lead with a three run homer in the fifth and a solo shot in the eighth inning. Adell now leads the league with nine home runs.

