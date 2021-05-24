Skeeters Postpone First Game of Scheduled Doubleheader

May 24, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release







(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Skeeters have postponed the first game of a scheduled doubleheader Monday against the El Paso Chihuahuas. The teams will play one nine-inning game, beginning at 7:05 p.m.

Right-hander Jake Odorizzi is still slated to make the second start of his Major League rehab assignment. Odorizzi will be available in-person following his outing. Instructions on where to meet for the availability will be given once at Constellation Field. For any questions, please contact Ryan Posner at rposner@sugarlandskeeters.com.

The Skeeters and El Paso were scheduled for a doubleheader Monday due to the postponement of Saturday's game because of inclement weather. The Saturday postponed game will be made up later this season at a date to be determined.

Single-game tickets are on sale for the Skeeters first two home series of the 2021 season (May 20-June 1). People can visit sugarlandskeeters.com/tickets to purchase their tickets today.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from May 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.