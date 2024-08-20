Southpaws Lead Isotopes Past Space Cowboys, 7-1

August 20, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land, TX - Left-handed pitchers Ty Blach, Ryan Rolison and Luis Peralta combined to garner 20 of 27 outs recorded by Albuquerque's pitching staff, as the team cruised to a 7-1, series-opening victory over the Space Cowboys on Tuesday night at Constellation Field.

Topes Scope: - The Isotopes pitching staff tied a season-best by limiting the opposition to one run (also: June 22 at Oklahoma City, June 26 vs. Salt Lake). It was their second straight time accomplishing the feat at Constellation Field, as Albuquerque won their final game in Sugar Land last season by a 7-1 score.

- Tonight was the 10th instance which Albuquerque allowed six or fewer hits in 2024 (last: Aug. 8 vs. Sacramento, five).

- The victory was just Albuquerque's 23rd in their last 92 road games against the Astros' Triple-A affiliate (Oklahoma City, Fresno, Sugar Land) dating back to April 24, 2012.

- Pedro León doubled for Sugar Land's lone extra-base hit. It was the 16th time Albuquerque has allowed one in a contest this season, but have yet to keep a team from recording an extra-base knock. The pitching staff has limited the opposition to one on three instances during the road trip (also: Aug. 14-15 at Round Rock).

- The Isotopes scored two runs in the first inning, their third consecutive game plating multiple tallies during an opening frame. Additionally, Albuquerque has set a new season-best by scoring first in six straight games (previous: five, June 22-27: at Oklahoma City, vs. Salt Lake).

- Albuquerque's pitching staff recorded only two strikeouts, tying a season-low (also: May 7 at El Paso). It was the 24th time in team history that the club won with two or fewer punchouts in a contest, and only the third occurrence since Aug. 2, 2016.

- Blach worked 3.1 innings of three-hit, one-run ball. The run scored after Blach departed the game, and was his first tally relented in 11.0 frames. It is the longest scoreless streak for an Isotopes pitcher in 2024.

- Rolison spun 2.1 scoreless frames with just two singles allowed. It tied for his longest outing of the season in Triple-A (also: July 25 vs. Round Rock, spot start). Rolison has tossed 13.0 innings at Constellation Field in his career, allowing only four earned runs.

- Luis Peralta made his Isotopes debut, twirling a hitless seventh inning with a walk and strikeout. He became the first player with the last name Peralta to appear in a game in team history.

- Jones recorded Albuquerque's 19th outfield assist of the season (Jones' second in his last three games) when he threw out Leon attempting to stretch a single into a double.

- At the plate, Jones was 2-for-4 with a double and walk. It was his sixth multi-hit performance in 16 games this month. Jones stole his 35th base of the campaign, six away from tying Reggie Abercrombie (2007) for second place all-time in a single season in Isotopes history. Jones was also caught stealing for just the second time all year, when he was picked off between second and third.

- Hunter Stovall was 2-for-5, including an RBI double in the first inning. He has six multi-hit contests across 17 starts in August. Stovall has started 24 consecutive games, dating back to July 24.

- Hunter Goodman played in his first contest at Triple-A since April 23, and was 2-for-3 with a double, walk and sacrifice fly. Goodman is 17-for-45 with four doubles, a triple, seven homers and 19 RBI in his last 10 games for Albuquerque. He has recorded 19 extra-base hits in 87 at-bats in the PCL this season.

- Yanquiel Fernandez collected another RBI double, and has a two-bagger in three straight games for the sixth time in his professional career (last: Aug. 1-3, 2024 at Reading). On Deck: The Isotopes and Space Cowboys play again Wednesday night at 6:05 MT (7:05 CT). Albuquerque is undecided on a starter, while right-hander A.J. Blubaugh is slated for Sugar Land.

