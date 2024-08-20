Defense Nails, But Sugar Land Drops Game One to Albuquerque

SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (74-46, 25-20) dropped their series opener to the Albuquerque Isotopes (47-74, 21-25) 7-1 on Tuesday night at Constellation Field.

On the fourth pitch that RHP Janson Junk (L, 0-2) threw, Greg Jones beat out an infield tapper to second base, putting the leadoff man aboard for Hunter Stovall. Jones stole second, allowing him to score on a double in the gap from Stovall. A single from Elehuris Montero put runners on the corners, and Hunter Goodman sent a fastball to deep left center, scoring Stovall from third and putting Albuquerque up 2-0. The next frame, Connor Kaiser ripped a solo homer to tack on another for the Isotopes.

After Junk loaded up the bases in the fourth inning, LHP Parker Mushinski came in relief and walked Jones to bring a run in and threw a wild pitch to send Jimmy Herron home.

In the bottom of the fourth, with Cooper Hummel on second after a walk, Jacob Melton cracked an opposite-field grounder in the hole past the infield for a base hit, scoring Hummel from second to put the first Sugar Land run on the board. However, the Isotopes took the lost run back on an RBI double from Yanquiel Fernandez in the top of the fifth.

With the bases full of Isotopes in the top of the ninth, RHP Wander Suero worked a 3-2 count against Fernandez, but ultimately issued a walk to bring in another run for Albuquerque. In the bottom half of the frame, RHP Matt Koch retired the Space Cowboys in order, serving Sugar Land with their sixth-straight loss.

The Space Cowboys continue their 12-game homestand on Wednesday night. Sugar Land's RHP AJ Blubaugh (8-3, 4.20) will start while Albuquerque's starter is TBA for a 7:05 pm CT first pitch. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV or Bally Live.

