OKC Wins Over El Paso

August 20, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Oklahoma City Baseball Club scored seven runs over the first two innings and Ryan Ward drove in four runs in a 10-3 win against the El Paso Chihuahuas Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Oklahoma City (22-24/62-59) scored three runs in the first inning on a RBI single by Dalton Rushing followed by a two-run home run by Andre Lipcius. OKC jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the second inning, adding four more runs on a wild pitch, sacrifice fly, bases-loaded walk and a fielder's choice. El Paso (15-31/46-75) scored its first run in the third inning on a RBI double by Tirso Ornelas and added two more runs in the fifth inning on a RBI single coupled with an OKC fielding error. Ward brought in OKC's final three runs of the night, including in the sixth inning when he lined a RBI single into right field and in the eighth inning when he lined a two-run single into right field. Four OKC relievers combined to hold the Chihuahuas scoreless over the final four innings of the series opener, allowing a combined three hits and one walk with six strikeouts.

Of Note:

-Oklahoma City extended its winning streak to four games as the team has now won seven of the last eight games and 10 of the last 14 games. This is OKC's first four-game winning streak since May 28-31 in AlbuquerqueOKC's overall record improved to 62-59 as the team is now three games above .500 for the first time since July 4 (44-41).

-Ryan Ward finished with a game-high three hits and four RBI. Ward went 3-for-5 with three singles and recorded four RBI for the second time in four games. Tuesday was also his third multi-hit outing in the last six games.

-Andre Lipcius hit his 22nd home run of the season, recorded three RBI and scored two runs. His two-run homer down the left field line in the first inning gave OKC a 3-0 lead.

-Oklahoma City has now homered in eight straight games for the second time this season and first time since a season-best streak of 11 straight games with a homer May 28-June 8 (23 HR). OKC has now hit 18 home runs over the last eight games.

-Dalton Rushing went 2-for-4 with a walk, RBI and scored two runs to extend his hitting streak to six games (9x24). He has also reached base safely in each of his first 13 Triple-A games with OKC.

-Kody Hoese went 2-for-4 with a walk and RBI. He leads OKC with 19 hits and 14 RBI in August.

-OKC scored six or more runs for the sixth time in the last seven games and scored double-digit runs for the fourth time in seven games. OKC has scored 59 runs over the last seven games.

-Pitcher Connor Brogdon made his first appearance with OKC during his current Major League Rehab Assignment. He pitched a scoreless sixth inning, allowing one walk with two strikeouts. He faced four batters and threw 14 pitches (eight strikes)This is Brogdon's second rehab assignment of the season as he also made two appearances with OKC in May before being shut down. He was placed on the Los Angeles Dodgers Injured List with right plantar fasciitis in April and transferred to the 60-day IL May 19.

- Oklahoma City took the field as Cielo Azul de Oklahoma City presented by OG&E. Since 2018, Oklahoma City has participated in MiLB's Copa de la Diversión, or Fun Cup, which aims to celebrate each participating community's Hispanic and Latino fans.

