OKC Baseball Club and MidFirst Bank to "Pack the Park Pink" Friday

August 20, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Baseball Club players and coaches will wear special edition pink jerseys and hats Friday night and the jerseys will be auctioned to benefit Susan G. Komen Oklahoma as OKC partners with MidFirst Bank to Pack the Park Pink at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Unique events to promote breast cancer awareness will be held throughout the 7:05 p.m. game against the El Paso Chihuahuas Friday, and Pack the Park Pink will culminate with a pink fireworks show following the game, presented by MidFirst Bank. Fans can take part in a silent auction to bid on the team's game-worn pink jerseys throughout the night. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the first 1,000 fans will receive a paddle fan.

Oklahoma City-based MidFirst Bank is the largest privately held bank in the nation and demonstrates a steadfast commitment to the greater community through philanthropy, volunteerism and many corporate partnerships and sponsorships. From healthcare, to education, to a wide range of civic-oriented and charitable organizations, the bank supports people, organizations and businesses in the markets it serves.

MidFirst Bank customers have raised more than $3 million through its Pink Card program. Since the program's introduction, this cause-related card has been consistently requested by both new and existing customers, making the funds raised to-date a true community-wide effort. To learn more, visit midfirst.com/pink.

On Friday, fans are encouraged to wear pink in support of the cause and representatives from Susan G. Komen Oklahoma will be on the concourse to provide information about the organization. The mission of Susan G. Komen is to save lives by meeting the most critical needs of our communities and investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer.

Oklahoma City-area breast cancer survivors will take the field pregame during the announcement of the starting lineup, sing the national anthem and deliver a ceremonial first pitch. A unique and fun fan photo opportunity will be on display on the concourse. A breast cancer awareness quiz in Friday's digital PlayBall! game program can be completed and redeemed for a pink bracelet.

OKC opens a six-game home series tonight against the El Paso Chihuahuas at 7:05 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and home games continue each night through Sunday.

Other series highlights this week include:

Tonight (7:05 p.m.) - ¡Celebración Cielo Azul! kicks off at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark for the first time in 2024. Oklahoma City will take the field as Cielo Azul de Oklahoma City for a three-day celebration, presented by OG&E. In addition to players and coaches wearing Cielo Azul jerseys and hats, the gameday environment during ¡Celebración Cielo Azul! will include Latin music, colorful and festive concourse decorations and unique entertainment. Cielo Azul translates to Blue Sky and since 2018, Oklahoma City has participated in MiLB's Copa de la Diversión, or Fun Cup, which aims to celebrate each participating community's Hispanic and Latino fans, create a culturally relevant gameday experience and develop special alternative team identities.

Luchador Warlock of the World Wrestling Organization is scheduled to appear at tonight's game and participate in a meet-and-greet on the concourse, presented by Casa Mexico Tequila.

Tonight's series opener also falls on a $2 Tuesday and guests can enjoy $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Miller, Coors and Pepsi products. Additionally, select COOP Ale Works and Modelo draft beer will be available at a special rate of $3 for guests age 21 and older.

Wednesday, Aug. 21 (7:05 p.m.) - ¡Celebración Cielo Azul! presented by OG&E continues at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Wednesday is also Less Likes More Love Night presented by Snapchat. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the first 500 fans will receive a Snapchat rally towel giveaway. Additionally, the first 100 fans to the game have the chance to receive a Snapchat T-shirt. Also be on the lookout to participate in the Hug Cam on the videoboard during an inning break.

Thursday, Aug. 22 (7:05 p.m.) - ¡Celebración Cielo Azul! presented by OG&E continues at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

During the Par-Tea Hour on Thursdays, guests age 21 and older can enjoy half-off Twisted Tea at the Twisted Tea Par-Tea Pad from when gates open to 30 minutes after first pitch and again during the Par-Tea Inning during the sixth inning of Thursday night games. The first 50 guests age 21 and older to visit the Par-Tea Pad on Thursdays will receive complimentary Twisted Tea-branded sunglasses.

Friday, Aug. 23 (7:05 p.m.) - Come Pack the Park Pink with the Oklahoma City Baseball Club and MidFirst Bank to benefit Susan G. Komen Oklahoma. The evening culminates with a pink fireworks show following the game, presented by MidFirst Bank.

Friday is a Braum's Friends and Family 4-Pack Night offering great rates on packages of four game tickets, four OKC hats and four Braum's restaurant vouchers that can be redeemed at any Oklahoma Braum's location. Visit okcbaseball.com to purchase.

Saturday, Aug. 24 (7:05 p.m.) - The 2024 class of the Oklahoma City Baseball Triple-A Hall of Fame will be inducted during a pregame ceremony starting at approximately 6:40 p.m. The class includes three players from the franchise's 89ers era from 1983-97: baseman Steve Balboni, infielder/outfielder Nick Capra and 89ers co-owner, president and general manager Patty Cox Hampton. The Oklahoma City Triple-A Baseball Hall of Fame was formed in 2023 as part of the 25th anniversary celebration of Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The INTEGRIS Health Home Run For Life series also continues Saturday with a pregame celebration of Luke Champion. Champion suffered a stroke at age 14 after winning a wrestling match during a camp at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Okla., and is receiving therapy at INTEGRIS Health Jim Thorpe Rehabilitation outpatient clinic in Yukon. To symbolize the end of his health challenges, Champion will take a home run lap around the bases.

Saturday is also OKC Ghostbusters Night and members of the local crew will participate in the evening's on-field entertainment and be available to meet with fans on the concourse throughout the night.

An all-you-can-eat offer for Saturday's game features all-you-can-eat ballpark fare, a terrace-level game ticket and an OKC hat for the price of $25 per person for groups of 10 or more.

Sunday, Aug. 25 (6:05 p.m.) - Players and coaches will wear commemorative city-themed jerseys and 405 area code caps on a City Celebration Sunday. Select Oklahoma City players will be available to sign autographs for fans prior to first pitch, and following the game, kids can take the field to run the bases.

Ticket and Broadcast Information

Single-game tickets for all remaining 2024 OKC Baseball Club home games are available at okcbaseball.com/tickets and range in price from $12-$38.

Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. Video broadcasts of all OKC Baseball home games are available to be streamed live for free on the Bally Live app and Sunday home games will be broadcast live on KOCB-TV in Oklahoma City (channel 34 on digital antennas and DirecTV; channel 11 on Cox cable). Additionally, all OKC Baseball games - home and road - are available to stream on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV and MLB At Bat with a subscription.

To view Oklahoma City's 2024 schedule, visit okcbaseball.com. For additional information, please call (405) 218-2182 or visit okcbaseball.com.

