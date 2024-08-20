Oklahoma City Takes Down El Paso

August 20, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Oklahoma City Baseball Club led 7-0 after two innings Tuesday night and held on to win 10-3 over the El Paso Chihuahuas at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Oklahoma City has won four consecutive games, while the Chihuahuas have dropped eight in a row.

Oklahoma City's three-run first inning included a two-run home run by Andre Lipcius. It was the fifth consecutive game that an opponent has homered against El Paso in the first inning. Chihuahuas third baseman Eguy Rosario went 2-for-3 with a walk in the loss. Designated hitter Tirso Ornelas and catcher Brett Sullivan both had RBI hits for El Paso.

Reliever Tom Cosgrove pitched a scoreless seventh inning for El Paso and he hasn't allowed any runs in eight innings over seven appearances in August. Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Connor Brogdon pitched a scoreless sixth inning for Oklahoma City on MLB Injury Rehab. The Chihuahuas are now 7-6 against Oklahoma City this season.

Second Half Team Records: El Paso (15-31), Oklahoma City (22-24)

Next Game: Wednesday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. El Paso RHP Randy Vasquez (0-4, 8.74) vs. Oklahoma City TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

