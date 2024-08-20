Space Cowboys Begin Two-Week Homestand against the Isotopes and Bees

August 20, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - After a series in Tacoma, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys return home to start a 12-game homestand, the longest of the season, with the Albuquerque Isotopes and the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliates of the Colorado Rockies and the Los Angeles Angels.

Tuesday, August 20 vs. Albuquerque @ 7:05 pm

$5 Frozens presented by Jose Cuervo Tradicional with $5 frozen margaritas will be available throughout the evening, and it is also Silver Stars Tuesday presented by UnitedHealthCare. Silver Stars packages for the season are available online here and start at just $60. Gates open at 6:00 pm for a 7:05 pm first pitch.

Wednesday, August 21 vs. Albuquerque @ 7:05 pm

Come out for Less Likes More Love Night presented by Snapchat featuring fun promotions, giveaways and unique lenses. Gates will open at 6:00 pm for a 7:05 pm first pitch.

It is also Dollar Dog Night presented by Texas Chili Company. $1 hot dogs are available at concession stands throughout Constellation Field during the day. Dog owners are welcome to bring their four-legged friend out for Bark in the Park presented by Hollywood Feed. Dogs are welcome out on the Grassland area and do not require a ticket, but owners will be required to fill out a waiver for their pups.

In partnership with Goodwill Houston, when fans donate gently used items at participating Goodwill stores or donation centers, they can receive a voucher for any Wednesday home game. Fans can also bring their gently used items to Wednesday's game to receive a General Admission ticket to the game. Participating Goodwill locations can be found here.

Thursday, August 22 vs. Albuquerque @ 7:05 pm

It is Dulces de Sugar Land night at the ballpark presented by H-E-B. The Space Cowboys will be wearing their special jerseys to honor the Latino community's contribution to the foundation and growth of the city of Sugar Land.

In addition, get the weekend started early with Thirsty Thursday presented by Eureka Heights. Discounted Eureka Heights beers, select domestic drafts and sodas are available until last call. Gates will open at 6:00 pm.

Friday, August 23 vs. Albuquerque @ 7:05 pm

Fans are encouraged to grab their best tour outfit and come out to In My Baseball Era Night featuring a friendship bracelet station, music, trivia and more. The first 2,000 people through the gate will receive a Jose Altuve Astros 2010s Replica Jersey Giveaway presented by Amaro Law Firm.

Fans can also stick around after the game for Freddy's Fireworks Friday presented by Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. Gates will open at 5:30 pm for a 7:05 pm first pitch.

Saturday, August 24 vs. Albuquerque @ 7:05 pm

The Space Cowboys will be hosting 90s Night at the stadium for fans to enjoy some throwback tunes and more. Get to the ballpark early, as the first 2,000 fans will receive an Astros Altuve Cycle Bobblehead presented by H-E-B. Gates will open at 5:30 pm for a 7:05 pm first pitch.

Additionally, Phillip Buchanan of Travis High School, who selected as the Space Cowboys Lucky Teacher winner in partnership with Texas Tamale, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Sunday, August 25 vs. Albuquerque @ 6:35 pm

It is University of Houston Night on Sunday at the ballpark. The first 2,000 fans will receive a UH Space Cowboys Basketball Jersey Giveaway presented by Houston Tents & Events. Gates will open at 5:30 pm for a 6:35 pm first pitch.

Prior to the game, Ubeja Anderson, a record-breaking track and field athlete at the University of Houston, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Come out for Orion's Kids Day, where you can get player autographs and play pregame catch on the field from 5:30 pm to 5:50 pm. After the game, all kids can participate in Kids Run the Bases presented by Caldwell and Steinbring. Gates will open at 5:30 pm for a 6:35 pm first pitch.

Available every Sunday are Family Four Pack tickets presented by First Service Credit Union, which include four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for $44. Fans can use the code 'FAMILYFOUR' for any Sunday home game in the Hot Corner sections to receive the discount. Upgraded Family Four Packs are also available in the Dugout Box I, II and Home Plate Box II sections.

Tuesday, August 27 vs. Salt Lake @ 7:05 pm

Beat the heat with $5 Frozens presented by Jose Cuervo Tradicional as $5 frozen margaritas will be available throughout the night. It is also Silver Stars Tuesday presented by UnitedHealthCare. Gates open at 6:00 pm for a 7:05 pm first pitch.

Wednesday, August 28 vs. Salt Lake @ 7:05 pm

Enjoy the second-to-last Dollar Dog Night of the regular season presented by Texas Chili Company with $1 hot dogs available at concession stands throughout Constellation Field. Additionally, bring your four-legged friend out for Bark in the Park presented by Hollywood Feed. Dogs are welcome out on the Grassland area and do not require a ticket, but owners will be required to fill out a waiver for their pups.

Thanks to Goodwill Houston, when fans donate gently used items at participating Goodwill stores or donation centers, they can receive a voucher for any Wednesday home game. Fans can also bring their gently used items to Wednesday's game to receive a General Admission ticket to the game. Participating Goodwill locations can be found here.

Thursday, August 29 vs. Salt Lake @ 7:05 pm

It is never too early to get the weekend started with Thirsty Thursday presented by Eureka Heights with discounted Eureka Heights beers, select domestic drafts and sodas available until last call. Gates will open at 6:00 pm.

On Tech Night, the CougAR Lab from the University of Houston Sugar Land will have students out to showcase their AR/VR lab on the concourse.

Friday, August 30 vs. Salt Lake @ 7:05 pm

To kick off Labor Day Weekend, Hogwarts is coming to Constellation Field for Harry Potter Night. The first 2,000 fans will get a different Harry Potter House Jersey Giveaway presented by SPL, and the Space Cowboys will be wearing their own Harry Potter jerseys in honor of the night. A game-worn jersey auction will take place behind home plate for fans to place their bids on the players' jerseys.

With just two Friday's left in the season, catch one of the final postgame Freddy's Fireworks Fridays presented by Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. Gates will open at 5:30 pm for a 7:05 pm first pitch.

Saturday, August 31 vs. Salt Lake @ 7:05 pm

Calling all fans of nostalgia: it's 80s Night at Constellation Field. Come to the ballpark decked out in your 80s gear to enjoy music and more. Stick around after the game for a Spazmatics Postgame Concert presented by Bud Light. A ticket to the game grants access to the concert.

To honor the player that made an immense impact for the Space Cowboys in the 2023 and 2024 seasons, the first 2,000 fans will receive a Joey Loperfido Baseball Card Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Pepsi. Additionally, Get Your Rear in Gear Night presented by Colon Cancer Coalition is happening on Saturday night to help fight and end colon cancer.

Sunday, September 1 vs. Salt Lake @ 6:35 pm

To finish off the Labor Day Weekend festivities, it is Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night. Sugar Land will wear special Marvel jerseys with a game-worn jersey auction behind home plate that benefits Candlelighters. Also, it is First Responders Night presented by Brazos Valley Schools Credit Union, with first responders receiving a free ticket to the game with access to additional discounted tickets for family and friends. Tickets can be claimed here using an agency email.

There will be another Orion's Kids Day where fans can get player autographs and play pregame catch on the field from 5:30 pm to 5:50 pm. After the game, all kids can participate in Kids Run the Bases presented by Caldwell and Steinbring. Gates will open at 5:30 pm for a 6:35 pm first pitch.

Available every Sunday are Family Four Pack tickets presented by First Service Credit Union, which include four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for $44. Fans can use the code 'FAMILYFOUR' for any Sunday home game in the Hot Corner sections to receive the discount. Upgraded Family Four Packs are also available in the Dugout Box I, II and Home Plate Box II sections.

After clinching the First Half Pacific Coast League Title, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys will host the 2024 Pacific Coast League Championship Series starting September 24. Tickets for all three games of the Pacific Coast League Championship Series are available here. Single-game tickets, ticket plans and group outings are available for the 2024 season at SLSpaceCowboys.com/tickets. The Space Cowboys have also released their 2025 schedule, with a 'Try Before You Buy' option for 2025 season tickets available as well as regular full-season and partial-season memberships.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.