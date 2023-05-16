Southpaw Rob Zastryzny Set to Begin Rehab Assignment with Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced that left-handed pitcher Rob Zastryzny will begin a rehab assignment with the Indianapolis Indians tonight in their series opener vs. the Iowa Cubs at Victory Field. He is the third major league rehabber assigned to Indy this season, following right-handers Chase De Jong and Robert Stephenson.

Zastryzny, 31, was placed on the 15-day injured list on April 16 with left elbow discomfort. He appeared in seven games out of Pittsburgh's bullpen to begin the season and went 1-0 with a 7.94 ERA (5er/5.2ip) and six strikeouts.

Across 140 career Triple-A appearances (44 starts), Zastryzny has never pitched at Victory Field or faced Indianapolis. In those games, he is 19-19 with a 4.83 ERA (195er/363.0ip) and 360 strikeouts. He will face his former team this week after going 12-8 with a 4.60 ERA (94er/184.0ip) in 62 games (22 starts) with Iowa from 2016-18.

The Edmonton, Alberta (Canada) native was signed by Pittsburgh as a minor league free agent on Feb.

2, 2023, before being named to the Pirates Opening Day roster on March 30. Zastryzny was originally selected by Chicago (NL) in the second round (41st overall) out of the University of Missouri (Columbia) and made his MLB debut with the Cubs on Aug. 19, 2016 at Colorado.

