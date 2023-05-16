Bisons Open Series with Win Against Rochester

BUFFALO, NY - The Buffalo Bisons used a pair of three-run innings to defeat the Rochester Red Wings 7-4 in the opening game of the series on Tuesday night at Sahlen Field. The Bisons have won seven of their last eight games with the victory.

Rochester struck first, scoring three runs in the top of the third inning off of Herd starter Drew Hutchison for a 3-0 lead. However, the right hander was able to last five innings, including a three-up and three-down top of the fifth, to qualify for his first victory of the season.

Jordan Luplow helped ignite the Bisons offense with a lead-off double in the bottom of the fourth inning and was followed up by a Wynton Bernard base hit. A balk by Rochester starter Wily Peralta allowed Luplow to score, while Bernard was cashed in thanks to a Davis Schneider sacrifice fly. The third run of the inning scored on a throwing error by Darren Baker. Buffalo's three run inning tied the score 3-3 through four.

A Bernard RBI fielder's choice gave the Herd a 4-3 one inning later. Ernie Clement scored the go-ahead run after a one out base hit in the fifth.

Buffalo's second three-run inning of the game came in the last of the seventh to extend the lead to 7-3. At the time, the team scored seven unanswered runs. The Bisons batted around against reliever Tyler Danish and were led once again by a Luplow lead-off double.

Luplow would leave the game two batter's later after an Otto Lopez fly ball to right field. L.J. Talley took Luplow's spot at second base and would score one of two runs on a Tyler Heineman two-run single. Cameron Eden capped Buffalo's scoring with a base hit to right field that scored Bernard.

Rochester was able to score one run in the top of the ninth and bring the tying run to the plate down 7-4. However, Paul Fry struck out Travis Blankenhorn to end the game and secure his third save of the season.

Three different Bisons hitters recorded multi-hit games, including Clement. The veteran infielder extended his hitting streak to eight straight games, going 17-36, .472, in that stretch.

The Bisons and Rochester will meet for the second game of their series on Wednesday night at 6:05 p.m. Luke Bard is scheduled to open for Buffalo in the contest.

