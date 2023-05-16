Jumbo Shrimp Drop Series Opener with Bats

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp offense struggled Tuesday in a 7-1 loss to the Louisville Bats from Louisville Slugger Field.

The Bats (18-21) got off to a strong start. Jumbo Shrimp (19-19) starter Sean Nolin (1-1) yielded a two-out single to Christian Encarnacion-Strand and a double to Jason Vosler. TJ Hopkins then smashed a three-run home run to put Louisville in front.

Will Benson led off the third inning with a walk before advancing to second on a balk. Elly De La Cruz followed by lacing an RBI single to widen the gap to 4-0.

Jacksonville finally got on the board in the fourth. Jordan Groshans doubled to begin the frame. Two batters later, C.J. Hinojosa singled him in.

The Jumbo Shrimp, however, could get no closer. Michael Siani homered in the bottom of the fourth to make it 5-1. In the fifth, Alejo Lopez doubled and scored two batters later on another De La Cruz RBI single. Encarnacion-Strand followed with an RBI double to set the margin at 7-1.

Brett Kennedy (1-0) earned the win in his Bats debut with five innings of one-run ball.

Jacksonville sends LHP Devin Smeltzer (0-1, 6.75 ERA) to the mound for Wednesday's 11:05 a.m. first pitch against Louisville RHP Frainger Aranguren (0-0, 0.00 ERA). Coverage begins at 10:50 a.m. on http://milb.streamguys1.com/jacksonville.

