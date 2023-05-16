Priester's Gem Sparks Series-Opening Victory

May 16, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Behind a trio of home runs and lights-out pitching by Quinn Priester, the Indianapolis Indians defeated the Iowa Cubs in their series opener at Victory Field on Tuesday night, 9-1.

Priester (W, 4-3) spun a career-high tying 7.0 one-run innings to record his third consecutive quality-start win. With just one walk to nine punchouts, Pittsburgh's No. 4 prospect according to MLB Pipeline matched his season high in strikeouts first set on April 15 vs. St. Paul.

To back Priester's gem, the Indians (19-20) got on the board early and often. Endy Rodríguez, Priester's batterymate, launched his fourth home run of the season in the bottom of the first inning. The next two Indianapolis runs also came via the long ball, with Nick Gonzales and Canaan Smith-Njigba going back-to-back in the third. The home run parade marked the first time this season the Indians have hit at least three home runs in a home game, all of which came from the first three batters in the lineup.

A four-run fourth inning for the Indians put the game even further out of reach. With two outs and one run already in on a Vinny Capra sacrifice fly, Gonzales roped a two-run double to left field. Smith-Njigba then capped the scoring with his own RBI single.

Iowa (22-15) got on the board via a run-scoring double play in the seventh, but the Indians continued their outpouring to extend the lead to eight runs with a two-run single by Capra in their last offensive frame.

I-Cubs starter Ben Brown (L, 1-1) was tagged for seven runs on as many hits through 4.0 innings. For the Indians, major league rehabber Rob Zastryzny and Angel Perdomo closed out the game in the eighth and ninth innings, respectively.

The Indians and I-Cubs will face off again on Wednesday afternoon at 1:35 PM ET. RHP Osvaldo Bido (2-2, 3.68) will toe the rubber for Indy against RHP Caleb Kilian (2-0, 5.48).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.