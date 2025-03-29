Sports stats



USL1 South Georgia Tormenta FC

South Georgia Tormenta FC vs. Union Omaha - Game Highlights

March 29, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
South Georgia Tormenta FC YouTube Video


Union Omaha records sixth consecutive victory against South Georgia Tormenta FC, remains unbeaten all-time against Ibises with 3-1 road victory through pair of assists from Charlie Ostrem, goal and assist from debutant Sergio Ors.
Check out the South Georgia Tormenta FC Statistics

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...

United Soccer League One Stories from March 29, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central