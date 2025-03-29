South Georgia Tormenta FC vs. Union Omaha - Game Highlights

March 29, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC YouTube Video







Union Omaha records sixth consecutive victory against South Georgia Tormenta FC, remains unbeaten all-time against Ibises with 3-1 road victory through pair of assists from Charlie Ostrem, goal and assist from debutant Sergio Ors.

