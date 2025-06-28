South Georgia Tormenta FC vs. Charleston Battery - Game Highlights
June 28, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
South Georgia Tormenta FC overcomes two-goal deficit, battles to 3-3 draw against Charleston Battery through Niall Reid-Stephens' equalizer in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time in Group 6 USL Jägermeister Cup contest at Tormenta Stadium; Battery win extra point in penalty kicks shootout, 5-4, as Christian Garner saves Ibises' fifth penalty kick to end shootout.
