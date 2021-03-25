South Carolina Signs Forward Marc Johnstone

March 25, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced the signing of forward Marc Johnstone Thursday. Johnstone recently finished his senior season at Sacred Heart University where he totaled 16 points on six goals and 10 assists in 16 games.

The 24-year-old served as the school's captain for the past two seasons, beginning with his junior year in 2019-20 when he posted 27 points in 34 games on nine goals and 18 assists. In total, Johnstone played 136 games during his college career and accounted for 95 points (33 goals, 62 assists).

A native of Cranford, N.J., Johnstone reached the 30-point mark as a freshman during 2017-18 when he notched 13 goals and 17 assists and was named to the Atlantic Hockey Association's All-Rookie Team.

Prior to enrolling at SHU, Johnstone played two seasons with the Chicago Steel of the United States Hockey League (USHL), helping the team capture the Clark Cup Championship while serving as captain during the 2016-17 campaign. In 116 games with the Steel, Johnstone scored 42 points on 15 goals and 27 assists.

Measuring 6-feet and 180 pounds, Johnstone is expected to join the Stingrays in advance of the team's next game on Friday night against the Orlando Solar Bears at 7:05 p.m. SC will also battle Orlando on Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. and Sunday afternoon at 3:05.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.