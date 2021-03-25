A Point of Clarification from Komet Ownership

First of all, please allow us to begin by thanking all of our loyal fans who have cooperated with all of the necessary health and safety protocols that have allowed us to return to play safely and efficiently so far during the 2020-21 Season. We value you all very highly.

Second, in direct response to Governor Holcomb's Press Conference on Tuesday, March 23, please allow us to clarify a few topics in advance of the April 6, 2021 date that we're sure everyone is now targeting. All decisions in terms of Memorial Coliseum capacity and mandates on masking, social distancing, and related protocols will remain under the control and guidance of the Allen County Health Department in cooperation with the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum and will NOT necessarily be changed automatically come April 6, 2021 or any other future date. So, at the present time, all of the following protocols are intact and shall remain intact until further notice:

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), specifically masks, are required to be worn by guests at all times, unless they are actively eating or drinking in their seats.

Social Distancing practices, per CDC recommendations, should be followed on stairways and escalators, inside elevators, at event entrances, restrooms and concession areas and in seating sections and smoking areas.

In the Arena, available seats will be marked with a green sticker and closed rows will be marked with a red stop sign on the floor, allowing family members to sit together, while maintaining proper social distance from other guests.

The Coliseum will continue with enhanced cleaning measures that reflect the recommended standards of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). All high touch and high traffic areas are being cleaned and disinfected frequently.

The Allen County War Memorial Coliseum and the Fort Wayne Komets are not liable for COVID-19 transmissions. Enhanced health and safety precautions have been implemented for all guests as well as the Coliseum and Komets team members. Guests must follow all posted instructions while visiting the Memorial Coliseum. An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness or death. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, senior citizens and guests with underlying medical conditions are especially vulnerable. By visiting the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19.

We humbly thank you for your support, patience, and understanding during these unprecedented times. Together, we will get through this and return to the Komet Hockey experience we have all come to know and love. Until we're able to fully do so, adherence to current protocols allows us to continue moving towards that normalcy while still delivering entertainment, hope, and familiarity to the Fort Wayne Area. If you have questions: info@komets.com OR Text: (260) 483-0011.

Respectfully,

Scott A. Sproat, Co-Owner

FORT WAYNE KOMETS

