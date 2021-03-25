Boucher's Hat Trick Lifts Grizzlies over Oilers

March 25, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







WEST VALLEY CITY, UT - The Oilers fell 4-2 to the Utah Grizzlies at the Maverik Center on Wednesday night.

The Oilers' special teams gave them a 1-0 edge in a penalty-filled opening 20 minutes. Gregg Burmaster released a snapshot from the top of the power-play umbrella, finding the blade of Adam Pleskach between the circles, producing the only goal of the first period. The goal gives Burmaster and Pleskach points in back-to-back games. Devin Williams stopped all 10 shots he faced.

Pleskach extended the Oilers lead to 2-0, looking off the defenseman during a three-on-one before sniping Trevor Gorsuch with 3:27 left before the break. Matt Hoover answered with a timely goal 40 seconds later, tapping home Cedric Pare's feed, making it a 2-1 game.

Matt Boucher scored his first of three goals 2:34 into the final frame, ripping a rising shot into the top of the cage, evening things at 2-2. Boucher tallied the game-winning goal with 1:57 remaining, rattling home a two-on-one chance. Boucher then iced the game with an empty-net goal 36 seconds later, earning his first professional hat trick.

The Oilers have three more games at the Maverik Center this week, starting Friday night at 8:10 p.m. CT before playing at the same time on Saturday. The Oilers' close out the four-game series with a 2:10 p.m. CT matinee game on Sunday.

ECHL TV has a new provider for the 2020-21 season. We are proud to partner with FloHockey, which provides subscribers with plenty of content. Watch live events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast. To become a subscriber, click here.

--

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.