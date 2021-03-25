ECHL Transactions - March 25
March 25, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, March 25, 2021:
Allen:
Delete Kayle Doetzel, D suspended by team, removed from roster (a.m.)
Florida:
Delete Ben Myers, G released as EBUG
Fort Wayne:
Add Oliver Cooper, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jake Theut, G signed contract, added to active roster
Greenville:
Add John Lethemon, G assigned by Ontario
Add Shawn Cameron, F assigned from Utica
Add Brendan Connolly, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Jacob Ingham, G placed on reserve
Delete Shawn Cameron, F placed on reserve
Delete Brendan Connolly, F suspended by team, removed from roster
South Carolina:
Add Marc Johnstone, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Marc Johnstone, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Delete Mike McKee, D loaned to Tucson
Utah:
Delete Hunter Skinner, D loaned to Hartford
