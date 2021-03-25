ECHL Transactions - March 25

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, March 25, 2021:

Allen:

Delete Kayle Doetzel, D suspended by team, removed from roster (a.m.)

Florida:

Delete Ben Myers, G released as EBUG

Fort Wayne:

Add Oliver Cooper, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jake Theut, G signed contract, added to active roster

Greenville:

Add John Lethemon, G assigned by Ontario

Add Shawn Cameron, F assigned from Utica

Add Brendan Connolly, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Jacob Ingham, G placed on reserve

Delete Shawn Cameron, F placed on reserve

Delete Brendan Connolly, F suspended by team, removed from roster

South Carolina:

Add Marc Johnstone, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Marc Johnstone, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Delete Mike McKee, D loaned to Tucson

Utah:

Delete Hunter Skinner, D loaned to Hartford

