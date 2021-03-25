Komets Announce Roster Moves

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets announced today that goaltender Jake Theut has been signed, along with forward Oliver Cooper. Defenseman Matt Murphy has been loaned to Chicago and goalie Jeremy Helvig has been recalled by the Wolves.

Theut (toyt), 27, will be playing for his third ECHL team, having stints with Greenville and Norfolk during the 2019-2020campaign. This season with Macon of the SPHL, the 6'3 191lbs netminder has a record of 12-1-4, with a goal against average of 1.73.

Cooper, 25, played the last four seasons at the University of New Brunswick, alongside current Komets Matt Boudens, Marcus McIvor and Randy Gazzola. The 6'3 centerman amassed five goals and 11 assists in his final season with the Reds.

Jeremy Helvig appeared in three games with the Komets, giving up eight goals with a record of 0-2-0. Matt Murphy has played 11 games with the Komets, registering one goal and three assists.

The Komets will host the Indy Fuel for the first time this season Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The Komets are 3-1-1 versus Indy this season.

