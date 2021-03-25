Swamp Rabbits Announce Roster Moves

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Rookie forward Shawn Cameron has been returned to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits from the Utica Comets. Additionally, goaltender John Lethemon has been returned to Greenville from the Ontario Reign, and veteran forward Brendan Connolly has been released from his Standard Player Contract.

In eight games this season with the Bits, Cameron posted five points (two goals, three assists). The Sherbrooke, Quebec native converted his first professional goal on February 11 versus Orlando after debuting on January 15 at South Carolina.

Cameron, 25, turned pro after playing his last four seasons at Rochester Institute of Technology (R.I.T). From 2016-2020, the 5-foot-11, 194 pound forward registered 71 points (35 goals, 36 assists) in 140 games at R.I.T.

Lethemon, 24, made his professional debut with Greenville and earned his first pro win on December 27, 2020 at South Carolina in a 30-save performance. The rookie netminder played collegiately at Michigan State University from 2016-2020. In 2019-20, Lethemon was named one of 10 semifinalists for the Mike Richter Award for the nation's top goaltender.

Connolly, 35, departs after posting nine points (four goals, five assists) in 18 games with the Swamp Rabbits this season.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits return to action tomorrow night, March 26, to kickoff three-games in three nights against the Jacksonville Icemen. The three-game set begins at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena tomorrow at 7 p.m. before shifting to Greenville on Saturday and Sunday. Ticket information is available online at swamprabbits.com.

