Ginn Blanks Thunder, 1-0

WICHITA, Kan. - Matt Ginn and Evan Weninger put on a goaltending display on Wednesday night with Kansas City knocking off Wichita by the final of 1-0 at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Weninger stopped 24 shots in the losing effort while Ginn made 22 saves.

The only goal of the game came five minutes into the third period. Rob Bordson took a drop pass near the Thunder line, came through the slot and beat Weninger for his 12th goal of the season.

Wichita had several chances down the stretch to find the equalizer. Beau Starrett and Charlie Combs had wide open looks in the slot, but couldn't get one past Ginn.

With just under two minutes left, Patrik Parkkonen was called for a minor penalty. The Thunder pulled Weninger to make it a five-on-five situation and had one last chance late. Ginn was up to the task and Kansas City held on.

The two teams had an incredible stretch of time without a goal scored between them in regulation. Bordson's goal ended a streak of 112:01 of scoreless hockey between the two in the season-series.

Wichita remains at home on Friday night to host the Kansas City Mavericks starting at 7:05 p.m.

