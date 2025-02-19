South Bay Lakers Acquire Forward Cole Swider

February 19, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

EL SEGUNDO - The South Bay Lakers have acquired forward Cole Swider via trade with the Motor City Cruise in exchange for the returning player rights to forward Chris Silva and a 2025 first round draft pick.

Swider (6'8", 220) most recently appeared in 18 regular season and Tip-Off Tournament games (16 starts) this season for Motor City while on a two-way contract with the Detroit Pistons, averaging 20.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 33.5 minutes. In 72 career NBA G League games (58 starts) playing for Motor City (2024-25), Sioux Falls (2023-24) and South Bay (2022-23), he holds career averages of 19.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 32.6 minutes. Swider has scored in double figures in 64 total games, including 39 outings with 20+ points and 10 performances with 30+ points while shooting 45.1 percent from deep on 8.7 three-point attempts per game. Across three NBA seasons with Detroit (2024-25), Miami (2023-24) and Los Angeles Lakers (2022-23), the 25-year-old has suited up in 27 contests and averaged 1.9 points in 5.2 minutes. He originally signed a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers July 1, 2022, after going undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The Rhode Island native played four collegiate seasons at Syracuse (2021-22) and Villanova (2018-21), starting all 33 games his senior season and averaging 13.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 34.5 minutes.

Swider will wear No. 0 for South Bay.

