Warriors Sign Yuri Collins and Kevin Knox to 10-Day Contracts

February 19, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Golden State Warriors have signed guard Yuri Collins and forward Kevin Knox II to 10-day contracts, it was announced today.

Collins, 23, has appeared in 33 games (30 starts) for Santa Cruz this year, averaging 14.2 points, 9.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.1 steals in 32.0 minutes per game. The Missouri native leads the NBA G League with 189 assists through 18 regular-season games and is the sixth player in NBA G League history - the first since Josh Magette in 2019-20 - to appear in 15+ regular season games and average at least 16 points (16.2 ppg) and 10 assists (10.5 apg). Unselected in the 2023 NBA draft, Collins had a four-year collegiate career at Saint Louis (2019-2023) before joining the Santa Cruz Warriors, where he has spent the past two seasons. The 6'0" guard appeared in 12 games (seven starts) for the Golden State Warriors' NBA Summer League team over the past two years, tallying 50 points, 53 assists, 30 rebounds, and six steals.

Knox II, 25, has appeared in 28 games (all starts) for Santa Cruz this year, averaging 21.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 32.6 minutes per game. The 6'7" forward was named NBA G League Player of the Week for the opening week of the NBA G League regular season (Dec. 27-Jan. 5), leading the Warriors to a 4-0 start to the season on the road with a pair of double-doubles and a career-high-tying 39-point performance against the Iowa Wolves on January 4. Originally selected by the New York Knicks with the ninth overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft, the six-year NBA veteran has appeared in 306 NBA games (77 starts) for the New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons, and Portland Trail Blazers. Knox II holds NBA career averages of 7.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 0.7 assists in 18.0 minutes per game.

Collins will wear #99 and Knox II will wear #31.

