Stephen Thompson Jr. Named to Puerto Rico Men's AmeriCup Qualifying Team

February 19, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - Puerto Rico Men's National Team announced Wisconsin Herd guard Stephen Thompson Jr. has been named to the February 2025 Puerto Rico Men's AmeriCup Qualifying Team.

Puerto Rico will play the United States on Thursday, Feb. 20 in San Juan, Puerto Rico at 6:10 p.m. CST and the second game will be against Cuba on Sunday, Feb 23 at 6:10 p.m. CST.

Thompson Jr. rejoins the Puerto Rico Men's National Team after playing with the team in the 2024 Summer Olympics. This season, he has appeared in 35 games for the Herd while averaging 12.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 28.8 minutes per game.

In a separate transaction, the Wisconsin Herd has acquired Quinn Slazinski from the available player pool. Slazinksi will wear #18 and be available for the next game on Thursday, Feb. 20 when the Herd takes on the Capital City Go-Go at home with tip-off set for 6:00 P.M. CST.

