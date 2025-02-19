Skyforce Acquires Xavier Johnson

February 19, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Skyforce announced the team has acquired Xavier Johnson from the available player pool.

Johnson, a 6-3, 200-pound guard, went undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft out of Indiana. In six seasons from 2018-24, he averaged 12.2 points on 40.5 percent shooting, 3.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals per 29.3 minutes in 149 appearances (138 starts). He posted a career-high 15.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 steals in 33 starts as a freshman at Pittsburgh, where he spent 2018-21. Johnson's play earned him ACC All-Freshman Team honors, as well. In 2021-22, he averaged 12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.2 steals per 34 games. He was named to the Honorable Mention All-Big Ten (Media) Team and was third in the Big Ten in assists per game, as well.

He was selected with the 33rd overall pick (second round) in the 2024 NBA G League Draft by the Austin Spurs, where he was traded to Memphis Hustle on draft day. He appeared in 14 games for the Hustle between the Tip-Off Tournament and regular season and averaged 6.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per 19.0 minutes. Johnson was waived on 1/10/25 and claimed by the Rip City Remix on 1/18/25. He appeared in two games and averaged 3.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per 14.5 minutes a game before being waived on 1/24/25.

Nassir Little and Malik Williams competing for Team USA at the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup Qualifying Tournament completed the transaction.

Johnson, who will wear #3, is expected to be available for tomorrow's game (Thursday) at home against the Iowa Wolves. Tip-off is slated for 6:30 PM CST from the Sanford Pentagon.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from February 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.