Osceola Magic Acquire Xavier Pinson from Player Pool

February 19, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Osceola Magic News Release







KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola Magic have signed guard Xavier Pinson (6'3", 174, 6/23/00) from the available player pool. He will help fill out the Magic roster while Javonte Smart, Robert Baker and Alex Morales compete in the 2025 AmeriCup Qualifiers between Feb. 21-23.

Pinson (6'3", 174, 6/23/00) played in 140 collegiate games (97 starts) in five seasons between Missouri (2018-21), LSU (2021-22) and New Mexico State (2022-23). During that time, Pinson averaged 10.7 ppg., 2.7 rpg. and 3.4 apg. in 25.1 minpg. Pinson previously signed with the Magic as a reserve during the 2024 AmeriCup Qualifiers in November.

The Magic will hit the road and take on the Long Island Nets on Fri. Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. ET and Sun. Feb. 23 at 3 p.m. ET. Friday's game will air on Tubi and Sunday's game will be on NBAGLeague.com and the YES App.

Osceola will host Teacher Appreciation Night, presented by Suncoast Credit Union, on Sun. Mar. 2 against the Windy City Bulls. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Swish bobblehead clock. Tipoff will be at 3 p.m. ET and will be aired on FanDuel Sports Network Florida and NBAGLeague.com.

