Alondes Williams and Josh Christopher: Hard Work Pays off at the NBA All-Star Weekend

February 19, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Alondes ManMan Williams and Josh Christopher, recently reached a significant milestone in their careers, earning invitations to the NBA G League Up Next Game, an event during the NBA All-Star weekend showcasing the best young talent in the G League. Along with their appearance in the game, ManMan Williams was also featured in the NBA G League Dunk Contest. This moment of recognition is a culmination of years of hard work, and it's just the beginning for these players.

A Dream Realized: Making it to the NBA G League Next Up Game

For both Williams and Christopher, making it to the Up Next Game was no small feat. Josh Christopher averaged 26.4 points per game during the Tip Off Tournament and earned the NBA G League Player of the Month in December, and ManMan has put up 20+ points in seven games this regular season alone. The G League is filled with elite prospects, and standing out in such a competitive environment requires not only natural talent but also an immense work ethic.

Williams, a player known for his charismatic-play and explosiveness, has consistently impressed others with his playmaking abilities and his innate ability to change the tempo of a game. His road to the Up Next Game was paved with late nights of conditioning, hours spent watching game tape, and a commitment to developing his scoring game.

"It was amazing knowing that your game is being recognized by everyone" said Williams. Whether it was in fast breaks, pick-and-roll situations, or just creating opportunities for teammates, Williams has worked hard to master every aspect of his game, and it showed in his performance at the Next Up Game.

On the other hand, Josh Christopher is a product of grit and determination. Known for his scoring ability, particularly his explosive drives to the basket and sharpshooting, Christopher's work ethic has always been at the core of his journey.

"It's always good to be rewarded" said Christopher when asked about this opportunity. Throughout his time in the G League, he has worked tirelessly to refine his defense, improve his ball handling, and add more layers to his game. Like Williams, Christopher's hard work off the court directly translated into on-court success.

Both players demonstrated their talent and made a strong case for themselves as future NBA prospects, showcasing why they deserve to be part of such an event. The Up Next Game is where the NBA G League's brightest stars are highlighted, and both Williams and Christopher proved they belong among them.

ManMan Williams: A Dunk Contest Sensation

For ManMan, however, the excitement started before the Next Up game with the NBA G League Dunk Contest, where he quickly became a fan favorite. Williams' high-flying athleticism and creativity in the air were on full display as he wowed the crowd with a series of jaw-dropping dunks, including one that got a perfect 50 from the judges. From powerful slams to more nuanced, acrobatic finishes, Williams' ability to combine strength and finesse in his dunks made it clear that he was a rising star not only as a basketball player but as a spectacle on the court.

Although he ultimately finished in 2nd place, Williams' performance was nothing short of spectacular and served as a reminder of his explosive potential and the years of preparation that led him to this moment.

Sunday's Next Up Game

ManMan and Josh both shined at the NBA G League Up Next Game, where they squared off against each other in the first round, showcasing their impressive skills on a big stage. Williams, representing Team Strictly, gave the crowd what they wanted with impressive dunks reminiscent of his dunk contest performance the night prior. "The atmosphere was amazing" said Williams. Christopher, on Team Swish Cultures showed the world his range, knocking down a three from well behind the three-point line.

Williams and Christopher competed in the first game of the night with Christopher's team ultimately advancing to the finals. "I at least wanted to make it to the finals" said Christopher when asked if there was any sweetness on knocking out ManMan " I cleared the lane for (ManMan) to have a crazy reverse so he owes me for that" Despite making it to the finals, Christopher fell just short of being named a champion. Nevertheless, both Williams and Christopher proved that their hard work and growth had prepared them for the bright lights of the Up Next Game, and their futures in professional basketball are looking very promising.

What's Next for Williams and Christopher?

Both Williams and Christopher are NBA level talents, when asked on the possibility of being in a 1v1 tournament put on by the league, Christopher told us "I don't want to call anybody out, but go ahead and give me Kyrie Irving". Williams, on the other hand, said he'd like to take on Lebron.

With a chunk of the regular season still needing to be played, the playoff push starts now. Williams' and Christopher's selection to the Next Up game only further proves the Skyforce has the firepower to make noise come playoff time.

